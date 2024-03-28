Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 176.9% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Novozymes A/S Trading Down 0.8 %

NVZMY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.82. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $61.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.64.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $664.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

