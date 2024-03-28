Next Level Private LLC Sells 53 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Next Level Private LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $259.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $366.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $198.61 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

