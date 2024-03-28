MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 1,489 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,606,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,285,000 after buying an additional 124,951 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,106,000 after buying an additional 134,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,287,000 after buying an additional 349,044 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL remained flat at $164.16 on Thursday. 1,573,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.18 and its 200 day moving average is $145.77.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

