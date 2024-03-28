MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $251,000 Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 60.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $301.44. 368,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.28 and its 200 day moving average is $246.91. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $320.55.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

