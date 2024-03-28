Laura Francis Sells 1,500 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Laura Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Laura Francis sold 1,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $322.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.72 and a 200-day moving average of $214.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.90. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $329.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. CL King started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.44.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

