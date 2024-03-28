Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.500-0.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kingstone Companies Price Performance

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.56. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingstone Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingstone Companies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.60% of Kingstone Companies worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.