JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.05

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company traded as high as $21.05 and last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 85998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.33.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 304,558 shares in the company, valued at $8,634,219.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $1,036,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 814,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,751.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 304,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,634,219.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,610. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at about $320,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

