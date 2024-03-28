Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 34,282 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,282 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at $1,387,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.