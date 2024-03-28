iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $52,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $186.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.90 and a 52 week high of $186.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.