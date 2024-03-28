iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Reduced by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 98.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,738 shares during the quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
SHY stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $81.78. 789,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,644,745. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.49.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
