i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the February 29th total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
i3 Energy Stock Up 7.4 %
OTCMKTS:ITEEF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,372. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. i3 Energy has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.27.
About i3 Energy
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than i3 Energy
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.