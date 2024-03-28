Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $356,000 Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,323,554.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,253.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,323,554.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,253.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,943 shares of company stock worth $4,055,311 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock remained flat at $28.63 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420,242. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

