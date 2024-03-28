Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,728,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.17. 1,689,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,796. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $62.25.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.