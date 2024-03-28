Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SUSA traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $109.17. The stock had a trading volume of 63,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,796. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.