First Pacific Financial Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,110 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $178.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $178.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.74 and a 200-day moving average of $160.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

