DigiByte Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $240.01 million and $7.49 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,883.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $570.53 or 0.00804892 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.03 or 0.00134064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00045928 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00058722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.00191196 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.63 or 0.00130686 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,914,226,411 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.