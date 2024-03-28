CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Lifted by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus increased their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.30.

CME Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.72. The stock had a trading volume of 181,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,047. The company has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.73 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

