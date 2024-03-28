China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Update

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the February 29th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Merchants Bank Stock Performance

CIHKY traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $19.92. 52,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,649. China Merchants Bank has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

