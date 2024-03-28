China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Update

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the February 29th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
China Merchants Bank Stock Performance
CIHKY traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $19.92. 52,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,649. China Merchants Bank has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72.
China Merchants Bank Company Profile
