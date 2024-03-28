BMO Capital Markets Lowers Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$5.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TCW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ATB Capital set a C$6.00 price objective on Trican Well Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on Trican Well Service and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.28.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TCW

Trican Well Service Trading Up 0.2 %

TCW traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,102. The stock has a market cap of C$866.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.85. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$2.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.31.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$254.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$244.57 million. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.4897467 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.