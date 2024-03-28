Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Banco Santander Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SAN stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.1027 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Banco Santander by 2.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,100,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,862,000 after buying an additional 547,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,137,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,193 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,786,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,357,000 after buying an additional 892,960 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,148,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,699,000 after buying an additional 4,139,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,038,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,422,000 after purchasing an additional 298,818 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and corporate finance, global debt financing and market, global transaction banking, and private debt mobilization solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.