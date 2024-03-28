Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.60. 199,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 516,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.