Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Trading Up 4.5%

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.72 and last traded at $15.47. Approximately 183,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,060,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

ARHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.39.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Arhaus had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The business had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 428,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

