AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives $6.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.64. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $62.30.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1,160.9% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

