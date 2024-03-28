424 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 68,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,190,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,059,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $556.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,470. The business’s fifty day moving average is $520.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.19. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $558.34.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

