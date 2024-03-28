1,000 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Purchased by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,894,000 after acquiring an additional 815,083 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 86.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 489,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after purchasing an additional 226,974 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,140,000 after purchasing an additional 569,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 253,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 17,581 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $102.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.80 and a twelve month high of $102.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.48.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

