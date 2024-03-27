Well Done LLC Acquires 2,837 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 47,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 617,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 61,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 21,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.88. 7,243,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,694,438. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average of $73.07. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.