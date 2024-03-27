iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,495 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,920 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $657,826,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,872,000 after buying an additional 5,186,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,013,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,873,079. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.