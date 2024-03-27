Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $4.62 Per Share (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Honda Motor in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.62 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Honda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.68 billion.

NYSE:HMC opened at $37.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,644,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,098,000 after purchasing an additional 232,148 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

