HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS)

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BTCS’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

BTCS Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTCS opened at $1.50 on Monday. BTCS has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.58.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). BTCS had a negative return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 583.51%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BTCS will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other BTCS news, COO Michal Handerhan sold 28,165 shares of BTCS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $42,529.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,683,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,541,829.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,264,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,703 shares of company stock valued at $191,568 over the last three months. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BTCS stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of BTCS as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

