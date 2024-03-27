Wedbush Boosts Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Price Target to $35.00

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Willdan Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WLDN. StockNews.com downgraded Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $29.28 on Monday. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The company has a market cap of $403.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $155.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Willdan Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 519,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 53,702 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

