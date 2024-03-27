2,789 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Cultivar Capital Inc.

Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.4% of Cultivar Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,855,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 52,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,174,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,815. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.39. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $161.73. The company has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.