BRP (DOO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect BRP to post earnings of C$2.63 per share for the quarter.

BRP Stock Up 1.6 %

BRP stock opened at C$84.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$88.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$93.22. BRP has a twelve month low of C$77.42 and a twelve month high of C$122.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOO shares. UBS Group downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$147.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on BRP from C$150.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$104.62.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Featured Stories

