BRP (DOO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect BRP to post earnings of C$2.63 per share for the quarter.
BRP stock opened at C$84.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$88.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$93.22. BRP has a twelve month low of C$77.42 and a twelve month high of C$122.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.24%.
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.
