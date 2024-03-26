GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.60

Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.68, with a volume of 1355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

GreenPower Motor Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$68.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 4.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$11.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.44 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 68.61% and a negative net margin of 31.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.0647549 EPS for the current year.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

