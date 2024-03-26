Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 2,071 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $123,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VSGX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.15. The company had a trading volume of 152,161 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.31.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

