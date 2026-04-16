Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RBRK. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $99.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Rubrik from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.60.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rubrik

Rubrik Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 0.63. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.21.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $377.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040–0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rubrik will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rubrik

In related news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 122,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,909,946.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 564,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,228.20. This trade represents a 17.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $589,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,493.86. The trade was a 70.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,113 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,782. 32.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Rubrik by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Rubrik by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Rubrik by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Rubrik by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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