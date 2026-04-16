Lbp Am Sa Has $40.20 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124,589 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $40,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3,922.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 98.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 44,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $4,424,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,372.39. The trade was a 44.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,757,828.80. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,168 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,940. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $134.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.20. The company has a market cap of $117.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $138.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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