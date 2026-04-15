Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys New Position in Winmark Corporation $WINA

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Winmark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Winmark by 775.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Winmark in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Winmark by 19.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Winmark in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Winmark by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

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Winmark Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $417.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.69. Winmark Corporation has a 52 week low of $322.61 and a 52 week high of $527.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $439.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.87.

Winmark Announces Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $21.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 million. Winmark had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 102.34%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered Winmark from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Winmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Report on WINA

Winmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ: WINA) is a franchisor of retail resale stores, specializing in the resale of apparel, sporting goods, children’s and maternity clothing, toys, and entertainment media. Through its portfolio of well-known brands—such as Plato’s Closet, Once Upon a Child, Play It Again Sports, and Style Encore—Winmark provides aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to own and operate neighborhood resale businesses. The company supports its franchisees with site selection, store design, training programs, and ongoing marketing assistance, emphasizing a turnkey approach to retail entrepreneurship.

Each of Winmark’s franchised brands targets a distinct consumer segment.

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