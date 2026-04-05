Insider Selling: Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Insider Sells $15,984,000.00 in Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 960,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $15,984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,585,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,050,306.60. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Talos Energy alerts:

On Friday, March 27th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,352,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $22,551,360.00.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $392.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.22 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 27.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Our Latest Report on TALO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 142.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 134.4% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 22.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Talos Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Talos Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its price target to $21 and set an “overweight” rating, implying sizable upside and likely supporting buyer interest. Benzinga

KeyCorp raised its price target to $21 and set an “overweight” rating, implying sizable upside and likely supporting buyer interest. Positive Sentiment: Coverage notes Talos positioning its Gulf operations in the NYSE Composite Index, which can improve visibility and passive fund flows. Kalkine Media

Coverage notes Talos positioning its Gulf operations in the NYSE Composite Index, which can improve visibility and passive fund flows. Positive Sentiment: Institutional activity shows some inflows (notably UBS and AQR increasing positions), a vote of confidence from larger managers that can buoy the stock. MarketBeat

Institutional activity shows some inflows (notably UBS and AQR increasing positions), a vote of confidence from larger managers that can buoy the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Talos scheduled Q1 2026 results for after the close on May 5 with a May 6 conference call — an upcoming catalyst that will drive short‑term trading based on production/pricing and guidance. PR Newswire

Talos scheduled Q1 2026 results for after the close on May 5 with a May 6 conference call — an upcoming catalyst that will drive short‑term trading based on production/pricing and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst pieces and market writeups (including Globe and Mail coverage) offer mixed insights on Talos and broader energy peers — useful for sentiment but not decisive on fundamentals. Globe and Mail

Analyst pieces and market writeups (including Globe and Mail coverage) offer mixed insights on Talos and broader energy peers — useful for sentiment but not decisive on fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Control Empresarial De Capital sold large blocks of TALO (960,000 shares on 3/26 and 1,352,000 on 3/27) in SEC filings — significant insider selling that can weigh on investor sentiment even if done for liquidity reasons. InsiderTrades

Control Empresarial De Capital sold large blocks of TALO (960,000 shares on 3/26 and 1,352,000 on 3/27) in SEC filings — significant insider selling that can weigh on investor sentiment even if done for liquidity reasons. Negative Sentiment: Media stories highlighting that TALO stock has been “nosediving” amplify negative sentiment and can drive short‑term selling or headline-driven volatility. MSN

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company’s core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy’s asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.