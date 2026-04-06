IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Financial Comparison

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) and IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Copco has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IHI has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares Atlas Copco and IHI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Copco 15.70% 24.94% 13.21% IHI N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Copco $17.21 billion 5.09 $2.70 billion $0.55 32.67 IHI $10.68 billion 2.17 $744.08 million $0.70 30.56

This table compares Atlas Copco and IHI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than IHI. IHI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Copco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Atlas Copco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Atlas Copco pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. IHI pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Atlas Copco pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IHI pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Atlas Copco and IHI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Copco 1 4 4 0 2.33 IHI 0 2 0 0 2.00

Summary

Atlas Copco beats IHI on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Copco

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, expanders and pumps, and medical air solutions. It also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps; abatement and integrated systems; industrial assembly tools and solutions; self-pierce riveting solutions; adhesive dispensing and flow drill fastening equipment; material removal tools, and drills and other pneumatic products; machine vision solutions; construction and demolition tools; mobile compressors, generators, and energy storage systems; and industrial flow, portable power, portable flow, and portable air products, as well as specialty rental services. The company serves the semiconductor and flat panel, industrial manufacturing, civil engineering, demolition, exploration drilling, automotive, off-highway vehicles, electronics, aerospace, energy, food, pharmaceutical, textile, and other industries. Atlas Copco AB was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

About IHI

(Get Free Report)

IHI Corporation designs and builds engineering solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure; Industrial Systems and General-Purpose Machinery; and Aero Engine, Space and Defense. The company engages in the manufacturing, sale, and provision of services related to power systems plants for land use and power systems for chips; carbon solutions comprising boilers and storage facilities; components for nuclear power plants; bridges and water gates, transport systems, shield systems, and concrete construction materials; vehicular turbochargers, parking, heat treatment and surface engineering; transport machineries; logistics and industrial systems; and rotating machineries comprising compressors, separation systems, and turbochargers for ships. It also offers 3D laser radars, X-ray inspection systems, monitoring equipment, oil leak monitors, vibration control systems and seismic isolation floor systems, and disaster prevention equipment; environmental monitoring; cryogenic products, material handling systems, steelmaking equipment, pulp and paper machinery, agricultural machinery, life associated equipment; aero engines; rocket, space utilization, defense, and traffic control systems; and communication, electronic, electric measuring, information processing machines, and other instruments and equipment. In addition, the company sells and rents real estate. The company was formerly known as Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries Co., Ltd and changed its name to IHI Corporation in 2007. IHI Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

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