Best Small Cap Stocks To Watch Now – April 5th

Sky Quarry, Inflection Point Acquisition, and Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—commonly defined as roughly $300 million to $2 billion, though exact cutoffs vary by index or provider. For investors they typically offer higher growth potential but also greater volatility, lower liquidity, and higher risk compared with mid- and large-cap stocks, making them a common choice for diversification and higher-return strategies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

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Sky Quarry (SKYQ)

We are an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. The recycling of asphalt shingles is expected to reduce the dependence on landfills for the removal of waste and to also reduce dependence on foreign and domestic virgin crude oil extraction for industrial uses.

Inflection Point Acquisition (IPAX)

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Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU)

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