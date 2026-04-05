Analyzing GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) and NWT Uranium (OTCMKTS:CPTRF)

NWT Uranium (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Free Report) and GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NWT Uranium and GN Store Nord”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NWT Uranium $27.25 million N/A $6.69 million $4.08 0.04 GN Store Nord $2.54 billion 0.92 $98.86 million $2.06 22.55

Analyst Ratings

GN Store Nord has higher revenue and earnings than NWT Uranium. NWT Uranium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GN Store Nord, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NWT Uranium and GN Store Nord, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NWT Uranium 0 0 0 0 0.00 GN Store Nord 1 3 2 0 2.17

Profitability

This table compares NWT Uranium and GN Store Nord’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NWT Uranium N/A -153.44% -144.74% GN Store Nord 3.97% 6.31% 2.29%

Summary

GN Store Nord beats NWT Uranium on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NWT Uranium

(Get Free Report)

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About GN Store Nord

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GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. It offers its products under the ReSound, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, Danavox, BlueParrott, FalCom, and SteelSeries brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

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