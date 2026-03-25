Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.59 and last traded at C$6.55, with a volume of 70561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.41.

Knight Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$667.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.20, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.15.

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Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. Knight Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.19%.The firm had revenue of C$133.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.1009486 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company’s principal business activity is focused on developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing innovative pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and select international markets. Knight finances other life sciences companies across the globe in order to generate interest income, strengthen relationships in the life sciences industry, and to secure product distribution rights.

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