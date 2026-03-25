ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Up 10.2% – Time to Buy?

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.83. Approximately 4,321,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 11,444,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53.

Get ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,232,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 658.3% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 99,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 86,546 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.