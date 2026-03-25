Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Trading Down 17.9% – Should You Sell?

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report) dropped 17.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 and last traded at GBX 3.12. Approximately 1,454,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,127,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80.

Union Jack Oil Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

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Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Bath, the United Kingdom.

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