BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03), Zacks reports.

Here are the key takeaways from BioStem Technologies’ conference call:

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BioStem completed the BioTissue surgical & wound asset acquisition in January, immediately expanding its presence into hospital inpatient/outpatient and ASC channels and adding the Neox and Clarix product families to its portfolio.

BioStem completed the in January, immediately expanding its presence into hospital inpatient/outpatient and ASC channels and adding the Neox and Clarix product families to its portfolio. The company reported a DFU randomized controlled trial showing superiority of its BioREtain product versus standard of care, with VLU top-line results expected mid‑2026 — data the company says will support hospital value‑analysis approvals and payer coverage.

The company reported a showing superiority of its BioREtain product versus standard of care, with VLU top-line results expected mid‑2026 — data the company says will support hospital value‑analysis approvals and payer coverage. Q4 revenue was $10.1M with a 97% gross margin, but operating expenses jumped to $17.3M largely due to an $8.8M reserve for potential uncollectible accounts tied to distributor Venture Medical delays/appeals, pressuring near‑term profitability.

Q4 revenue was $10.1M with a 97% gross margin, but operating expenses jumped to $17.3M largely due to an $8.8M reserve for tied to distributor Venture Medical delays/appeals, pressuring near‑term profitability. Post‑acquisition cash fell to approximately $16M and management says cash runway is into late Q3 2026 (excluding a potential $10M 510(k) milestone payment), and the company is actively seeking financing to fund commercial growth and that milestone.

Post‑acquisition cash fell to approximately and management says cash runway is into late Q3 2026 (excluding a potential $10M 510(k) milestone payment), and the company is actively seeking financing to fund commercial growth and that milestone. Operationally, BioStem has a 12‑month manufacturing agreement with BioTissue (acquired products currently at ~60% gross margin including a 23% markup) and plans a tech transfer to its Pompano Beach facility after 12 months to target >80% gross margins over time.

BioStem Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BSEM opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $86.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of -0.33. BioStem Technologies has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $15.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of BioStem Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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About BioStem Technologies

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BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases. The company is also engages in the repackaging and distribution of active pharmaceutical ingredients and other pharmaceutical compounding supplies; and develops and markets nutraceutical products under the Dr.

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