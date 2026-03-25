Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Unloaded Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi

Representative Thomas R. Suozzi (Democratic-New York) recently sold shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). In a filing disclosed on March 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Apple stock on February 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “THOMAS SUOZZI IRA FBO THOMAS SUOZZI” account.

Representative Thomas R. Suozzi also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 2/18/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 2/18/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) on 2/18/2026.

Apple Stock Up 0.1%

AAPL stock opened at $251.64 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $288.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 3,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 17.9% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Apple by 48.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $363,256,000 after purchasing an additional 465,393 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Apple

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.58.

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About Representative Suozzi

Thomas Richard Suozzi (born August 31, 1962) is an American politician, attorney, and accountant serving as the U.S. representative for New York’s 3rd congressional district since 2024 and previously from 2017 to 2023. A member of the Democratic Party, he was the county executive of Nassau County on Long Island from 2002 to 2009, when he was unseated by Republican Ed Mangano. Before that, Suozzi served eight years as the mayor of Glen Cove in Nassau County.

In 2006, he ran unsuccessfully against Eliot Spitzer for the Democratic nomination for governor of New York. Suozzi was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2016 and reelected in 2018 and 2020. He retired from Congress to run again for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in 2022, losing to incumbent governor Kathy Hochul.

In October 2023, Suozzi announced that he would run for his old congressional seat in 2024.After Congress expelled George Santos that December, a special election to fill the remainder of the term was scheduled for February 13, 2024. Suozzi was selected as the Democratic nominee, and then won the special election, reclaiming the seat for Democrats.

Apple Company Profile

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Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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