Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is a 14.6% increase from Korn/Ferry International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Korn/Ferry International has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Korn/Ferry International has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Korn/Ferry International to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.
Korn/Ferry International Stock Performance
NYSE KFY opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Korn/Ferry International has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $78.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on KFY
Korn/Ferry International Company Profile
Korn Ferry International is a global organizational consulting firm that partners with clients to design optimal structures, roles and responsibilities. The company’s core offerings include executive search, talent acquisition, leadership development and succession planning. By blending deep industry expertise with data-driven insights, Korn Ferry helps organizations identify, assess and develop executives and high-potential talent for critical roles.
Since its founding in 1969 and with headquarters in Los Angeles, Korn Ferry has expanded its presence to more than 50 offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.
Further Reading
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