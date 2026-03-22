Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.19 and traded as high as C$42.09. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$41.05, with a volume of 771,407 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.25.

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Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.79, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.21.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of C$510.93 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Antoine Auclair acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$40.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,975.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 8,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$347,232.83. This trade represents a 41.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.78, for a total value of C$128,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$641,700. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

About Richelieu Hardware

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Richelieu Hardware Ltd is a Canada-based company that imports, manufactures, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products. Headquartered in Montreal, the company operates across Canada and the eastern and midwestern regions of the United States. The majority of the company’s sales are derived from its operations in Canada. Richelieu’s products include furniture, glass, decorative, window, and door hardware, lighting systems, and kitchen and closet storage. The firm primarily serves home furnishing manufacturers, residential and commercial woodworkers, hardware retailers, and renovation superstores.

Further Reading

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