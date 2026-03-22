Man Group (LON:EMG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.21 and traded as high as GBX 251.60. Man Group shares last traded at GBX 242.60, with a volume of 33,750,223 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Man Group from GBX 190 to GBX 275 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 to GBX 280 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 253.50.

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Man Group Stock Down 2.3%

Insider Activity at Man Group

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The stock has a market cap of £2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 262.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 222.66.

In other news, insider Antoine Forterre sold 36,650 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256, for a total transaction of £93,824. Also, insider Robyn Grew sold 210,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256, for a total transaction of £538,273.28. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Man Group

(Get Free Report)

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society. Our quantitative expertise and data-driven culture means we believe Man Group is in a unique position to uncover the opportunities of the future.

Our five investment management businesses leverage our robust infrastructure to provide a diverse range of strategies across investment approaches, styles and asset classes.

We continuously invest in talent, technology and research as we strive to deliver the best results for our clients.

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