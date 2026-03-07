International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) and Acmat (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) Head-To-Head Comparison

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) and Acmat (OTCMKTS:ACMTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares International General Insurance and Acmat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International General Insurance 24.61% 16.98% 5.45% Acmat N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.2% of International General Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of International General Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Acmat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International General Insurance $516.90 million 2.12 $127.20 million $2.87 8.54 Acmat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares International General Insurance and Acmat”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

International General Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Acmat.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for International General Insurance and Acmat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International General Insurance 0 0 2 0 3.00 Acmat 0 0 0 0 0.00

International General Insurance presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.24%. Given International General Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe International General Insurance is more favorable than Acmat.

Summary

International General Insurance beats Acmat on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International General Insurance

(Get Free Report)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

About Acmat

(Get Free Report)

ACMAT Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides surety bonds primarily for construction contractors in the United States. The company offers surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environmental, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, as well as for miscellaneous obligations. It also provides miscellaneous surety comprising workers’ compensation, supply, subdivision, and license and permit bonds. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Farmington, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.